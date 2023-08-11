Residents in Lincolnshire neighborhood provide feedback on traffic study

(ABC 6 News) – People who live in the Lincolnshire neighborhood in northwest Rochester are sharing their concerns about public safety.

They’ve grown frustrated and during tonight’s open discussion at Gibbs elementary school, they expressed their concern.

Following a traffic study on 48th street northwest from 31st avenue to Members parkway, the city presented three options to residents.

Option one is to add striping down the middle of the roads, option two is to add bump outs that would extend curbs at intersections, and option three is to add striping and medians down the center of the roads.

People who live there shared their feedback, and what they would like to see.

“I’m surprised that bike lanes aren’t included in either one of these three options, as a biker it might make things a little more safe,” Jim Godsey said.

Adding to their frustration was the high volume of traffic once the splashpad opened in the same area.

Many filled out a form to select the option they prefer – and asking city leaders for more consideration.

“We’ll collect feedback for the next couple of weeks, hopefully there’s a good consensus towards one of the options or some combination thereof and then if there is a good consensus, we’ll take that to city council for final approval,” Rochester Public Works Traffic & Parking manager Sam Budzyna said.

For those who weren’t able to attend tonight’s open house but want to leave feedback click HERE.