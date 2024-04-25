Republican senators file ethics complaint against Sen. Mitchell after burglary arrest

(KSTP) – Republican members of the Minnesota Senate filed an ethics complaint shortly after noon on Wednesday against fellow Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury).

The complaint comes one day after Mitchell was formally charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home early Monday morning.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser says the complaint was filed during Mitchell’s absence at Wednesday’s Senate floor session.

Shortly after the complaint was filed, Sen. Eric Lucero (R-St. Michael) called for a motion to expedite the ethics process against Mitchell to determine what should happen, with the most severe potential punishment being expulsion.

He was opposed by Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who said Mitchell deserved “due process.” Fellow DFL Senator Ron Latz of St. Louis Park said Mitchell shouldn’t be expelled based on her alleged criminal activity, although a vote on expulsion wasn’t yet under consideration.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) said Wednesday that they are asking for an ethics hearing to happen soon, adding this would allow Mitchell’s due process.

Click here to read the senators’ ethics complaint against Mitchell.