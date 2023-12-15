Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy holding campaign rally in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – As the Iowa caucuses quickly approach, GOP presidential candidates are flocking to the Hawkeye state to give their final pitches to voters. That includes entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who will be in Mason City on Dec. 19th at the Blue Heron Bar and Grill.

The event starts at 6 p.m., and is being put on by the Cerro Gordo County Republicans.

Some political experts consider Ramaswamy an outsider in the race, trailing well behind fellow presidential hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who themselves are lagging behind Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump. Even after both Haley and DeSantis picked up high profile endorsements from the governors of Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump is maintaining an overwhelming lead in the polls.

If you’re interested in learning more about Ramaswamy’s upcoming campaign stop, click here.