UPDATE: Karl Anthony Towns out due to torn meniscus

UPDATE: ESPN Sources have confirmed that Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has a torn left meniscus and will need to undergo surgery.

Towns is expected to be reevaluated in April.

ESPN also reports that Town will likely return early in the Western Conference playoffs.

Previous story

One of the star players for the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly out “indefinitely” due to what is said to be a torn meniscus.

ESPN Sources say Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly tore the cartilage in his left knee and is working to get second opinions on the injury. It’s unknown how much of the season Towns will miss as of this time.