Remembering Melanie Kutter: Rochester’s friendly Home Depot employee

Melanie Kutter put a smile on everyone's face. It didn't matter whether you knew her or not, it was something she was happy to do. Outside of participating in PossAbilities activities she was also a friendly face at the Rochester Home Depot.

(ABC 6 News) – Melanie Kutter put a smile on everyone’s face.

It didn’t matter whether you knew her or not, it was something she was happy to do.

Outside of participating in PossAbilities activities she was also a friendly face at the Rochester Home Depot.

Born in Eugene, Oregon, Melanie was a dedicated employee at Home Depot. She moved to Byron in 2015 and was transferred to the Home Depot in Rochester.

We had the pleasure of meeting Melanie when she was working one of her shifts in 2016.

Her coworkers enjoyed working with her and said she was a hard worker.

“All the associates adore her; she helps in every department in the store,” John Luffy said.

She enjoyed activities like dancing, listening to Michael Jackson, and sports.

Melanie also joined the Miracle Field League in Rochester. She continued to greet customers at Home Depot until she was diagnosed with dementia in June which led her to retire in July.

Despite all of that, the biggest quality her family and friends will remember about her was her smile and infectious hugs.

“She just was always happy, always had that smile that everyone still talks about when they reach out to me recently, it’s that and her hugs that we miss the most,” Melanie’s older sister Ruth Daley said.

Melanie was the youngest of five children and while her family and friends won’t be able to see her loving smile again, she left a lasting impact on them and those she interacted with.

Her sister Ruth said even in her declining months, she remained smiling.

She passed away on October 16th at the age of 51.