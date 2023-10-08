‘Remember My Name’ honors hundreds of Iowans who have been killed by domestic violence

(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, north Iowans gathered to honor and remember those who have been killed due to domestic violence at ‘Remember My Name’.

Sponsored by the North Iowa Domestic and Sexual Abuse Community Coalition, the ‘Remember My Name’ event honors the 385 Iowans who have lost their lives from January 1995 to March 2023.

“The ribbons here today represent nurses, teachers, teenagers full of life and full of promise, they were city council members, stay-at-home moms, a loving boyfriend, and carefree children. As we say their names today, honor the lives they lived and it’s okay to let the unfairness of their absence sink in for a bit,” said a speaker at the event.

All month long, many organizations and community members are doing their part to honor victims for domestic violence awareness month.