Red Lake woman and three-year-old child reported missing

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an AMBER Alert for a missing three-year-old boy named Ethan Stately.

According to Red Lake Tribal Police Department, Ethan can be identified as Native American with brown eyes and brown hair.

In addition to Ethan, police are also on the look for 36-year-old Jennifer Marie Stately in connection to Ethan’s abduction.

Stately can be identified as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Stately was last seen driving a 2012 black Chevrolet Equinox with a Red Lake Tribal license number 33509.

If you have any information regarding either Stately, please call 911 or Red Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-679-3313.