Recap of Iowa Special Session

(ABC 6 News) – House lawmakers have passed a bill out of the chamber restricting abortion after six weeks also known as the fetal heartbeat bill.

This came after governor Reynolds called lawmakers back to the capitol to revive the 2018 abortion ban bill that was blocked by the Iowa supreme court.

Democrats and republicans facing off in the battle over abortion.

“To take away Iowans options before they even know they have a decision to make, decisions that will impact every single moment of the rest of their lives, this is wrong,” house representative Elinor A. Levin said.

Democrats pushed for exceptions like if the mother is younger than sixteen or developmentally disabled, but republicans struck them all down.

The fight brought strong opinions from both sides.

“How could I not suffer trauma when a baby with a beating heart was suctioned out of me. In my faith walk, I ‘ve had to reconcile my past decision and receive God’s mercy and forgiveness so I could move forward,” executive director of Iowa Right to Life Kristi Judkins said.

Critics say six weeks is before most women even know they’re pregnant and believe decisions on health should be made by doctors.

“The Iowa Legislature should not be in the business of passing laws based on the religious beliefs of some Iowans while discounting those of others,” Drake Law School professor Sally Frank said.

With republicans in the majority in both the House and Senate, democrats have little hope of stopping the new ban from being passed.

It’s Governor Reynolds leading the charge and the party is making themselves heard loud and clear.

“When a heartbeat is detected, that life should and with this law will be protected,” senator Amy Sinclair said.

The Senate is still expected to vote in favor of the ban where Governor Reynolds will likely soon sign it into law.