PWHL’s first draft pick, Taylor Heise, visits local hockey rink

(ABC 6 News)- The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s number one draft pick, Taylor Heise, visited her old hockey rink in Dodge County on Monday.

The Red Wing native and former Minnesota Gopher helped coach the girls high school team before holding an autograph signing for those who wanted to attend.

Heise said it’s nice to be on the ice, spending time with the girls and as women’s hockey is on the rise, she hopes to continue inspiring them to chase their dreams.

“The first professional league that I am now going to be a part of is a huge portion and now these little girls can looked up to that league and know that they can continue playing professional hockey when they’re done and that wasn’t something that I got to look up to. So I would definitely say that’s a goal of mine to just continue to inspire little girls here that want to continue to play hockey and know there is that chance,” said Heise.

Heise said she would love to one day play in the Olympics but for now she plans to continue working hard and love everyday she’s on the ice.