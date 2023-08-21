Protestors march on St. Paul police station calling for an end to police violence

(ABC 6 News) – Dozens of people of all ages marched the streets of St. Paul Sunday to honor the lives of those lost to police violence.

Some of the people protesting included the family of Ricky Cobb ll, the man who was shot and killed during a traffic stop this summer.

RELATED: Troopers identified in Minneapolis I-94 shooting

The gathering started near the St. Paul western police station, where demonstrators held signs with the names and photos of people who have died at the hands of police.

Families of those individuals shared their stories of how their lives changed after these encounters.

They say their fight for justice will continue.

“I’m fighting for not only us but also the next generation, which will hopefully change things,” said protestor Zaida Henry, whose brother was killed by police officers.

There is an investigation into the Minnesota State Patrol troopers’ use-of-force during Cobb’s death to determine if it was justified.