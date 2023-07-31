Pritchard Family Auto Stores returns to Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – Pritchard Family Auto Stores announced on Monday its return to Mason City with the purchase of Mason City Motors.

The transaction was finalized Monday, July 31, and brings the Mason City GMC and Nissan dealerships back under local ownership.

“It was during The Great Depression that my family first opened a location in Mason City, and I am extremely proud to bring us back to town,” said Pritchard Companies President & CEO Joe Pritchard, fourth-generation leader of the company.

In addition to bringing Mason City’s GMC and Nissan brands under the Pritchard flag, the transaction also allows the company to welcome more than three dozen new employees into Pritchard Family Auto Stores.

“We’ve heard from many of the former Mason City Motors employees that they’re excited to now be part of Pritchard Family Auto Stores, but I think the true benefit is to the company,” Pritchard added. “These are some talented and hard-working people who truly want to do the best they can for our customers and community.”

With the addition of Pritchard GMC and Pritchard Nissan, the company now boasts eight dealerships in North Iowa, including Pritchard’s Lake Chevrolet in Clear Lake, Pritchard Auto Company in Britt and Garner, Pritchard’s of Belmond, and two locations in Forest City: Forest City Auto and Chrysler of Forest City.

Pritchard GMC and Nissan are located at 4510 4th St, SW and 4600 4th St. SW, near Cinema West Theatre.