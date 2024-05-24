Pool hours released ahead of Memorial Day

(ABC 6 News) – The schedule for Silver Lake Pool and Rochester beaches has been released for this upcoming summer.

The Rochester Parks and Rec. Dept. has multiple amenities for the public to enjoy, including two public beaches, two public pools and a splash pad.

On Mon. June 2, Silver Lake Pool Officially opens and will remain open through mid-to-late Aug.

Pool hours will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Lifeguards will always be on duty during open swim hours.

Silver Lake Pool fees:

Adult (18+): $4.00

Child (3-17): $3.00

Under Age 3: Free

10 punch pass: $25.00

The pool is available for private rentals.

Foster Arend Beach is expected to open on May 25, according to the Parks and Rec. Dept. Beach hours will run from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week until Labor Day. There is no admission charge, and no lifeguards are on duty.

Over at Cascade Lake, the public is invited to swim on May 25 as well. Hours begin at 6 a.m. and run through dusk seven days a week through Labor Day. There is no admission charge and no lifeguards on duty.

Lincolnshire Splash Pad will also open on May 25. Water features will be activated starting at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, through Labor Day. There is no charge to use the Lincolnshire Splash Pad.

While Soldiers Field Aquatics Center will open this summer, there is no exact date at this time.

Nick Lemmer with Parks and Rec. says that information will be released later including amenities and fees.