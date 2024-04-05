Minnesota advocates push expand internet protections for children

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota lawmakers displayed a push to pass internet protections for children.

HF 2257 would require tech companies to change designs, policies and privacy setting in places where children could have access to the internet.

Families joined advocates and lawmakers who criticize big tech companies for allegedly taking advantage of Minnesota children on Friday.

“I know now that social media platforms are a primary place for kids to purchase all types of drugs. and while most of them don’t advertise for fentanyl, most of them contain it,” said Bridgette Norring, an impacted Minnesota parent.

California passed a similar measure in 2022.

Lawmakers have until mid-May to pass HF 2257.