Police stop stolen vehicle near government center

(ABC 6 News) – Passers-by noticed a large police presence near the Olmsted County Government Center Wednesday morning.

RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen said patrol officers stopped a stolen vehicle on 3rd Avenue SE near 4th Street SE at about 7:33 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Olmsted County Tuesday.

The large law enforcement presence was precautionary, Parkin added, and there was no further incident after the traffic stop was conducted.