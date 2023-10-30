Police respond to car theft in same location as Friday night shooting

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces motor vehicle theft and DWI charges after an incident Friday night.

While Rochester police responded to a shooting at The Quarters, they received a report that someone was “prowling around” cars outside the same parking complex Friday night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, a white Buick LeSabre fled the area via 8 1/2 Street SE, did not stop when police pursued it, and eventually struck a curb near Olmsted Medical Center on 4th Street.

The alleged driver, 21-year-old Christian Russ, started to walk away from officers, but eventually got down on the pavement where officers placed him under arrest, Moilanen said.

Moilanen said police reports claim Russ stole the LeSabre he had driven away from the parking lot, and was also intoxicated.

He faces recommended charges of 4th-degree DWI and motor vehicle theft, Moilanen said.