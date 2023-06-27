Police and Fire Departments in Rochester responding to growing number of calls

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are seeing an increase in the number of calls they’re responding to.

Both departments provided an update to city council members at a study session Monday afternoon.

The police department has seen an increase in calls for service from 56,376 in 2021 to 57,591 in 2022.

Calls for people in crisis went up 8 percent from 2021 to 1,692 last year.

One of the most alarming increase is the number of drug overdoses.

According to RPD, 120 people suffered an overdose last year. That’s up 29 percent from the year prior.

22 people died from overdoses in 2022 and officers administered Narcan 49 times.

Narcan is a drug that reverses the effects of opioids like fentanyl and heroin.

The Rochester Fire Department is responding to an overall increase in calls for service as well.

The number increasing from 11,050 in 2021 to 12,149 in 2022. And while the number of fire calls went down from 234 to 227, the number of EMS responses jumped from 7,393 in 2021 to 8,103 in 2022.

Calls responded to per fire fighter is up from 113 in 2021 to 124 last year.