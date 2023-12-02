Plainview man injured in Olmsted County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Plainview man is in the hospital after a crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Olmsted County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 1:45 p.m. in Farmington Township at Olmsted County Road 128 NE.

Edward Hainer, 38 of Plainview, and 43-year-old Caleb Klassen of Wabasha, were traveling east on Highway 247 when they collided.

Hainer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Marys Hospital.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted at the scene.