Pill Hill neighborhood ‘rickrolled’ with fake new apartment banner
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Rochester’s historic Pill Hill neighborhood may have come across a less than desired sight on April Fool’s Day.
At St. Mary’s Park stood a sign advertising new luxury apartments beginning construction with a QR code and an artist’s rendering the of the multifamily residency.
However, upon scanning the code, residents were instead met with a music video of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up, replicating a prank commonly known as “rickrolling.”
— RELATED: Pill Hill residents not thrilled about Rochester Planning Commission’s proposed zoning changes —
In September 2023, some residents of Pill Hill spoke out against possible rezoning of the neighborhood, which would have opened the doors for multifamily housing in the area.