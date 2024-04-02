Pill Hill neighborhood ‘rickrolled’ with fake new apartment banner

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Rochester’s historic Pill Hill neighborhood may have come across a less than desired sight on April Fool’s Day.

At St. Mary’s Park stood a sign advertising new luxury apartments beginning construction with a QR code and an artist’s rendering the of the multifamily residency.

However, upon scanning the code, residents were instead met with a music video of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up, replicating a prank commonly known as “rickrolling.”

— RELATED: Pill Hill residents not thrilled about Rochester Planning Commission’s proposed zoning changes

In September 2023, some residents of Pill Hill spoke out against possible rezoning of the neighborhood, which would have opened the doors for multifamily housing in the area.