Pet to the rescue

(ABC 6 News) – A Moorhead woman says her dog saved not just her life, but her neighbor’s as well.

The dog’s name is Tuesday, and the Lisa Bode says an unusual wakeup call is how this all started.

“I would say, not a morning dog. She’s usually the last one up around here,” said Bode.

At around 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, the dog started using communication buttons Bode bought for fun.

Tuesday pressed the “help,” “mom” and “water” buttons.

Bode realized Tuesday’s bowl was full and then noticed the faint smell of natural gas.

“She was the canary in the coal mine and realized it, and probably because of her size and things she smelled it and recognized something was wrong earlier than the rest of us,” said Bode.

The fire department ventilated the building and reported no one was injured.