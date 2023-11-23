(ABC 6 News) – Meet Forest, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Forest is about 6 years old and a large mixed breed with quite the story to tell.

Years ago, he was a stray on a South Dakota reservation who had been running for a long time before finally being live trapped. He was in the care of another group who works with MCHS, and was transferred to the humane society in December 2021.

Forest has been with MCHS since then because he is a very shy dog who needed to develop some confidence and social skills before he was ready to go up for adoption.

Volunteers have put a lot of work into Forest and the results have been tremendous. He has come of his shell nicely, but can still be rather timid with strangers.

Forest will need a patient, experienced owner who is understanding of his unique situation. Fenced yard needed. No small children, but Forest may do well with a companion dog.

His adoption fee is sponsored, if you’re interested in adopting Forest, apply online!