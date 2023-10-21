Person shot in hunting accident in northern Iowa; DNR investigating

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources is investigating after a person suffered a gunshot injury while waterfowl hunting with friends, Saturday morning.

According to the DNR, the hunting incident occurred in Dickinson County.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Dept. received a report of a hunting incident at the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area about one mile east of Lower Gar Lake around 8:17 a.m.

According to the DNR, the victim was located in the Wildlife Management Area and was airlifted to Avera Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The condition of the victim is unknown.

The public is asked to avoid the tract northeast of 210th Street and 240th Ave. of the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area at this time.

The Iowa DNR, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Milford Police Dept., Milford Fire Dept., Arnolds Park Fire/Rescue, and Lakes Regional Hospital responded to the incident and will continue the investigation throughout the day, according to the DNR.

The incident remains under investigation by the DNR and the Iowa State Patrol.