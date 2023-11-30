PEM Teachers call school board “out of touch”

Some teachers at the Plainview-Elgin-Milville school district are teaming up against the school board after the teachers say the board hasn't been supportive.

Starting on Friday, December 1st, members of the teachers’ union, which represents more than 90% of teachers in the district, will no longer take on any duties outside of their contractual responsibilities. That includes no longer offering to substitute teach for each others’ classrooms.

Mike Matiash, the lead negotiator for the PEM teachers’ union, said it feels like teachers are being ignored.

“It’s kinda like the school’s on fire and the school’s out watering the garden,” said Matiash.

Superintendent Darren Strosahl told ABC 6 News that school leaders are planning to meet with union members on December 4th.