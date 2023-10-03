PEM Homecoming events canceled over series of pranks that “crossed a line”

During the week of Sept. 25, 2023, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools canceled homecoming celebrations following misconduct of a “small number of students.”

According to a press release from Superintendent Darrin Strosahl, a series of pranks and “fun” crossed a line jeopardizing “student safety because of mob mentality.”

The statement is not clear as to what exactly these pranks entailed nor are any details of the incident(s) confirmed.

An investigation conducted by the school district determined the “behavior” not hazing, sexual harassment, racial based or included physical injury.

The school district homecoming game was not canceled, only a parade “powderpuff game” and pep fest.

The full statement can be read below.