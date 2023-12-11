PEM board to meet Monday; teachers’ union stops working non-contracted evening events

(ABC 6 News) – At a school board meeting Monday night, Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s controversial coaching committee is expected to recommend the renewal of all head coaching positions.

RELATED: PEM Teachers call school board “out of touch” – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

However, Monday night’s school board meeting will not clear up all of the district’s concerns.

Since Friday, Dec. 8, the PEM teachers’ union ceased working at non-contracted events after 4 p.m., such as ticket-taking, or announcing and refereeing sporting events.

PEM teachers agreed to cease non-contracted activities in late November,

RELATED: PEM teachers take stand against school board after claims they are “unsupportive… and motivated by personal agendas” – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The teachers will take further actions against the school board until several demands are met, including better pay, a dissolvement of the newly established “coaching committee” and a public apology to a fellow teacher and softball coach, according to union members.

The PEM school board has a Dec. 13 Negotiation Committee meeting scheduled to prepare for mediation with the union Dec. 19.

Tonight’s PEM school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the PK-3 Media Center, and will be live-streamed on YouTube.