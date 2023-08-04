Peak energy alert issued Friday

(ABC 6 News) – A peak energy alert has been issued until Friday evening for parts of southeast Minnesota and north Iowa.

Austin Utilities has issued an alert asking its customers to reduce energy usage until 8:00 p.m.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) are asking its cooperative members to also reduce usage as they are able until 6:30 p.m.

Members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their cooling systems to at least 78o, higher if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems. Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People’s Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.