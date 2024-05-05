Paws & Claws holds annual Pet Walk

Pet lovers and their furry friends gathered Saturday morning for Paws & Claws Humane Society's annual pet walk.

(ABC 6 News) – Pet lovers and their furry friends braved the rain Saturday morning for Paws & Claws Humane Society’s annual pet walk.

It’s an important fundraiser for the animal shelter, as it doesn’t receive any government assistance for the animals it takes in, cares for and re-homes each year.

Some of the adoptable animals from the shelter were at Saturday’s walk, visiting with participants.

Everyone who raised at least $100 was eligible for prize drawings and T-shirts.

The top fundraiser earned a $250 visa gift card, while the second highest fundraiser earned a $100 gift card.