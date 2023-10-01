Paws and Claws hosts 34th annual fall fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – Paws and Claws hosted its 34th annual fall auction to raise money for its animals on Friday.

The non-profit had more than 300 items on its silent auction with everything from gift cads to holiday items.

There were also lots of toys and pet items for cats and dogs as well as some artwork.

While Paws and Claws tries to save as many cats and dogs as possible, unfortunately officials are forced to turn down animals every day because there is not enough space.

It is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and since it does not receive any government funds, it relies on community donations to support its work.

“There is a lot of homeless lost and abandoned cats and dogs out there and without us saving them, a lot of them in the past would actually be euthanized for space or not one wanting them, or they’d suffer,” said Lindy Hankel, the fundraising chair on the board of directors for Paws and Claws.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, click here.