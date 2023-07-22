Pasquale gives back to Alaskan veterans

(ABC 6 News) – Chef Pasqual of Pasqual’s Neighborhood Pizzeria was recently in Alaska, bringing joy to some veterans.

Franklin Graham fell in love with Pasqual’s pizza when he was getting care at Mayo Clinic, and he recently came back to the Med City for a check up.

Graham reconnected with Pasqual and invited him to Alaska to cook for a group of veterans and their spouses.

Pasqual said yes, saying its an amazing opportunity to give back to our nations heroes, “they gave us this freedom, they fight for our lives, they fight for what we have today. We got to thank them everyday when we get up for what we have, they sacrificed their life for us.”

Pasqual says he sent ten thousand dollars worth of products to the group and encourages others to always give back whenever and wherever you can.