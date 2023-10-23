Oxbow Park hosts bird watching event for people with disabilities

(ABC 6 News) – As this beautiful weekend comes to a close, many in Olmsted County headed to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo to see the real beauty of nature take its course.

Today, the park hosted an armchair bird-watching event for the community. This event is put on by the non-profit group Birdability, which provides people and bird enthusiasts with accessibility issues the space to relax and bird watch.

“It’s a good way because you don’t have to hike miles to go see some cool birds. We bring them in with the feeders,” said Jaide Ricks, a naturalist for Oxbow Park. “It’s not necessarily for everybody but it’s a good program to get people doing something fun when they have accessibility issues and they may not be able to do other things.”

The inaugural armchair bird watching at Oxbow welcomed people to take in the views inside the new nature center built this spring.

People with Oxbow say they hope to make this an annual event.