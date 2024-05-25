Owatonna toddler remains hospitalized after being struck by car; family creates GoFundMe

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna toddler remains in the hospital after she and a friend of her mothers were involved in a hit-and-run Tues. evening.

Anastasia Westphall, who is just two months shy of her second birthday, was airlifted to Rochester’s children’s ICU and suffers from a broken pelvis, fractured skull, severe concussion and lacerated liver.

According to court documents, Owatonna police responded to Rose St. West and Oak Ave. North around 9 p.m. May 21. Once there, officers found a woman in the middle of the road holding a two-year-old with injuries to the front and back of her head, as well as blood in her inner right ear, and abrasions and cuts on her torso and legs.

Scott John Pfeifer, 36, has been charged with one count of felony criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm, driver who causes collision leaves scene; a charge of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation–bodily harm, leave scene of collision; as well as two counts of gross misdemeanor traffic collision–driver fail to stop, injury or death.

RELATED: Owatonna hit-and-run suspect arraigned Thursday; accused of running over toddler, then getting a car wash

If you would like to donate to Westphall’s GoFundMe page, click here.