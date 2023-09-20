Owatonna Police investigating firearms complaint, suspect in custody

(ABC 6 News) -The Owatonna Police Department was called onto the 100 block of 22 St Northwest Wednesday morning.

Working in conjunction with regional SWAT teams, police reported the scene to be contained to an apartment with precautionary measures taken to the immediate area.

About two hours after an initial public announcement, police had taken a suspect into custody for a firearms complaint.

OPD has determined the area safe for the public, reopening a portion of 22 Street Northwest. Officers remain on the scene as investigations continue.