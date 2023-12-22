Over 7,000 toys handed out from Salvation Army’s Toys and Joy Shop

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Despite the lack of snow, the Christmas spirit is in the air here in Rochester; new numbers from this year’s Salvation Army Toy and Joy shop shows the season’s generosity.

This year 7,186 toys were given to 910 children. The toys collected were able to make 361 families have gifts under their Christmas trees this year as well as a holiday meal at their table.

As a part of their efforts, the Salvation Army handed out $15,000 in grocery gift cards.

It’s not too late to help out the community. Today and tomorrow, Mayo Clinic will match up to $100,000 in Red kettle donations.