Outage briefly leaves 2,400 without power in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A power outage left approximately 2,400 customers without power for a brief time in Rochester on Monday morning.

According to Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) website, an outage was reported in the area of Civic Center Dr. and Highway 52 at approximately 10:16 a.m. and that crews are working to identify the cause and to get power restored as quickly as possible.

About 30 minutes later, RPU said power had been restored to all affected customers.

RPU did not provide any information on the exact cause of the outage.