Osage High School S.T.E.A.M. Festival lets students showcase their skills

(ABC 6 News) – Around 800 people filled Osage High School for the fourth annual S.T.E.A.M. Festival.

It’s a night all about celebrating science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM).

From physics, to 3D printing and even a flight simulator, the event is all about getting the next generation excited for a future career in STEAM fields.

With everything from local business and healthcare, to NASA and the FBI represented, there’s sure to be something to catch the eye of any child.

Organizers hope not only to inspire young minds to enter STEAM disciplines, but also showcase everything Osage has to offer.

“I would consider the goal to be bringing our community together, helping people understand what is available in our community, as well as helping our community see what our kiddos know and what they can do,” said Kelley Molitor, K-12 Teacher/Librarian and Technology Integrationist.

The STEAM festival is also a chance for students to demonstrate what they’ve learned, like the high school’s new Robotics Club.

These STEAM-minded students couldn’t wait to show off the test model robot they’ve spent weeks putting together.

“Every time I walk into the shop and see people building or working on it, I’m always amazed,” said Kayelea Parks, Robotics Club member and Osage High School junior. “It’s just so cool to see what students like my age can make, so it’s beyond what I thought it was gonna be.”

There will be another STEM festival on April 17 at the North Iowa Area Community College Gym.