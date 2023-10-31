Osage family Super Bowl surprise got more super

The family were gifted two Super Bowl tickets thanks to a Minnesota social media influencer. All they had to do was answer one question correctly, "do you follow Jimmy Darts?"

(ABC 6 News) – For the Hauge family, the surprises seem to just keep coming.

The family was gifted two Super Bowl tickets thanks to a Minnesota social media influencer while visiting U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the Vikings take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

All they had to do was answer one question correctly, “do you follow Jimmy Darts?”

“He asked where are we sitting and then at halftime he came up to our seats and then just asked us a couple questions, and then I closed my eyes and he surprised me with them,” Kinzley Hauge said.

After a weeklong period of excitement and disbelief, Kinzley and her dad Ben were ready to get things in order for their February trip to Las Vegas.

“It’ll be a once in a lifetime experience and we couldn’t be more excited and humbled,” Ben Hauge said.

But, the surprises didn’t stop there.

Beckett Hauge, Ben’s son and Kinzley’s brother, was at the game too. Ben wanted to see if there was a way for him to join Ben and Kinzley for this once and a lifetime experience, so he contacted the NFL directly.

“We reached out to the NFL because there were only two tickets available, and we said is there any chance possible that we can get a third ticket for Beckett because it was his birthday present to go to the game.”

Turns out, the Hauge’s lucky streak continued, because the NFL answered the call.

“The NFL reached back out to me this afternoon and they got you a ticket to the game,” Ben said to his son Beckett. “You’re going to the game with us.”

Now the Hauge family will get to experience one of the America’s biggest sporting events live.

“It’s amazing and for them to say you could have a third ticket for your son to experience this, the NFL is amazing, Jimmy Darts is amazing,” Ben Hauge said.

They now have their sights set on Las Vegas to watch two of the top teams in the NFL battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy in February.