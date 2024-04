(ABC 6 News) – The Oronoco Fire Department held a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

The event raised $2,500 for the non-profit. It lasted from noon to 3 p.m. at Tilly’s.

People were invited to bring the kids along to see the department’s fire trucks and ambulances and play games. There were also over $4,000 in cash prizes split between multiple raffles.