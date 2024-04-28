One killed in head-on crash with semi-tractor trailer

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man died after driving into a semi Saturday night, according to Clear Lake police.

The police department said at about 11:19 p.m. April 27, Clear Lake dispatchers received several calls about a passenger car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Shortly afterward, callers reported that the passenger car had struck a semi-tractor trailer head-on, still in the southbound lanes of I-35.

The driver of the passenger car, 56-year-old Glen Hemming of Mason City, died in the crash.

The driver of the semi, Hussein Haidar, of Burnsville, Minnesota, was uninjured but his semi was disabled, according to Clear Lake police.

The southbound lanes of the interstate was closed for nearly four hours, according to Clear Lake police.

Clear Lake fire, the Iowa State Patrol, and Cerro Gordo sheriff’s deputies assisted in the investigation.