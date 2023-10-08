One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – One person has been killed in a three-vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday afternoon.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Broadway Ave. N at the Woodridge Lane NE intersection around 2:23 p.m.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash, but there is no word on how it happened.

The identity of the person killed is not being released at this time.

The other two drivers were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.