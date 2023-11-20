One injured after semitruck and pickup collide.

(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:01 a.m., Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a collision between a pickup truck and semi-truck in Mason City.

According to police reports, the driver of the truck, a 24-year-old Matthew Arnold of Hewitt, Texas, stopped at a stop sign on a “haul road” on 300 Street.

Arnold then continued on 300 Street but, according to police, did not yield the right of way to a semi truck driven by Thomas Roberson, 54, of West Plans, Mos.

Mason City Fire Department Medics treated Arnold at the scene. Arnold declined transport to a hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Arnold was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.

Mason City Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit also assisted at the scene.