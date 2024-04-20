One injured after not wearing seat belt during Hwy 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – A woman was injured early Saturday morning during a crash on Highway 14 in Eyota.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:43 a.m.

The crash report states 35-year-old Chelsea Koch was driving west on Hwy 14, when her car struck the guardrail and rolled.

Koch was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester Fire Department, Eyota Fire Department, Eyota Ambulance Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.