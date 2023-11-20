One in hospital after crash in Dodge County Sunday evening; Police say alcohol involved

(ABC 6 News) – Police say alcohol was involved in a Dodge County crash that put one woman in the hospital Sunday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5:47 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 56 and Dodge County Road 34 near Wasioja Township.

The crash reports state that 53-year-old Juan Gutierrez of Claremont was doing a u-turn when 31-year-old Michelle Schultz of West Concord was driving north on Highway 56 when the two collided.

Schultz sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Marys Hospital.

According to MSP, Gutierrez had been drinking alcohol.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.