One hurt in crash in Goodhue County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is injured after single-vehicle crash in Red Wing Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 10:14 a.m. on Highway 61.

The crash report states a 62-year-old male was traveling northbound, when his vehicle left the roadway into a ditch and crashed into trees.

MSP has not yet released the name of driver, or the extent of his injuries.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police, Fire and Ambulance and Mayo 1 Air Ambulance all assisted at the scene.