One dead after crash on highway 63

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man died on Sunday after his vehicle rolled on Highway 63.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, at 12:55 pm, a Dodge Ram was eastbound on Highway 63 when it went off the road and rolled.

The driver, 55-year-old Corey Krohn of Rochester, died in the crash.

The passenger, 15-year-old Wyatt Krohn, was also hurt. He was taken to Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance were on the scene.