Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to have extra DWI enforcement over Thanksgiving weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has received extra funding so they can schedule more deputies out on the roads looking for anyone driving under the influence.

OCSO says the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is actually one of their busier nights of the holiday weekend. According to OCSO, many people will travel today and then go out with their friends and family to celebrate the night before Thanksgiving.

OCSO asks you, if you do head out tonight, to make plans on how to get home safely.

“We always say, ‘please be responsible.’ You know, plan now while you’re sober. You know, there’s lots of ride-share services in town some of them do offer taking your vehicle home. There’s plenty of way to get home safely,” said Michelle Ness.

Over Thanksgiving weekend last year, the county ended up with 17 DUI arrests. So be sure to be safe out there when on the road.