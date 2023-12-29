Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Deputy lassos runaway goat

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Last week, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Heiden responded to a baaaaaaaad scene, a goat on the loose!

It didn’t take long for our hero to lasso the goat, he grew up around horses.

The furry guy was unharmed. Deputy Heiden borrowing the rope from Leashes & Leads.

“It’s awesome knowing that we’re people too and that’s how we react. At the end of the day I go home and take off this uniform, it’s a hobby that I do and I can carry it on into work is quite neat I think,” Deputy Heiden said.

The goat was reunited with its owner safe and sound.

Deputy Heiden says he credits his act to a little girl named Stella.

It was her rope that caught the goat.

He plans to give her a challenge coin soon.

If you would like to watch the full video, visit this link!