Olmsted County Republicans holds endorsing convention

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Republicans held it’s endorsing convention for the Minnesota House of representatives for Districts 25 A and 25 B on Thursday at Oak Hills Wesleyan Church.

The media was not allowed into the convention, but the candidates sat down with ABC 6 before the it got underway.

The DFL currently holds a 70-64 majority in the House of Representatives, with three of the DFL members being from Rochester.

Wes Lund is running against incumbent Andrew Smith for the Minnesota House Seat representing District 25B.

Lund said he decided to run because money is being spent wastefully at the local, state and federal levels, and he wants to tighten spending by the state.

“Everyone’s struggling, we haven’t had any tax relief. We want to do better in terms of what we make and what we take home,” Lund said.

Ken Navitsky, who was defeated in the 2022 District 25 State Senate Race by Liz Boldon, is running against DFL Incumbent Kim Hicks for the 25 A Seat.

Navitsky said the democratic trifecta has caused policies and spending to swing too far to the left – and its cost Minnesotans.

“I think that a lot of people are now starting to realize how these things are going to affect them and their pocket books, and after burning through eighteen billion dollars and eating ten billion more, I think people are just full,” Navitsky said.

Incumbents Hicks and Smith were both endorsed for re-election last weekend at the Rochester DFL Endorsing convention, and maintaining their seats would be crucial to keep the trifecta.