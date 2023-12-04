Olmsted County Partnering to Host Pact Act Clinic

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A new partnership in Olmsted County is bringing more resources and services to veterans with a PACT Act Claims Clinic.

The joint initiative with the Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office is designed to provide support and guidance to veterans who are working on their high complex claims.

County Veterans Services officers will be available to help assist with claims and answer questions, along with veterans health administration representatives.

The clinic is set for Wednesday, December 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Crawford Hall, located at Grand Park.

Veterans are encouraged to book an appointment through the Rochester VA claims online schedule or calling county veterans services at 507-252-0885.

Walk-ins are also welcome.