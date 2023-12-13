Olmsted County issues warrant for Jersey City man accused of sexually assaulting child for 7 years

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued an arrest warrant for a Jersey City man accused of molesting a child in two states, for the better part of a decade.

Quinn Andrew Pringle, 25, faces one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 13, and one charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 13.

According to court documents, in December of 2021, a child under age 12 told a mandated reporter that Pringle had assaulted her for about seven years.

In August of 2022, court documents state that “it was learned” that the abuse had not been properly reported, and had happened in Rochester, MN.

The child told law enforcement that Pringle had molested her beginning when she was about age 2 and Pringle was 13, and ending when the child was 9 and Pringle was 20.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse took place in Kentucky and Minnesota.

According to court documents, the child had previously told an unnamed witness in Kentucky that Pringle had assaulted her.

Court documents claim an unnamed adult male witness also told law enforcement that Pringle had described assaulting the child in his teens.

According to court documents, the incidents ceased in late 2018.

Olmsted County Court charged Pringle Nov. 2, 2023, and scheduled a first appearance for Wednesday, Dec. 13.

When Pringle failed to appear Wednesday, Olmsted County issued a warrant for the New Jersey man’s arrest.