Olmsted County hosts meeting to address new property taxes in 2024

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County held an event on Dec. 7, 2023 to walk property owners through what property taxes might look like in 2024.

Olmsted County property tax levy will increase by 5.2% from last year to $125.7 million.

That breaks down to about $748 for everyone paying property taxes in the county, which is a $20 increase from last year.

“For year 2024, Olmsted County will rank number 34 out of 87 counties in property taxes payable for capita,” Olmsted County chief financial officer Wilfredo Roman Catala said.

Most of the property tax money will go towards health, housing and human services, with the remaining balance going towards public safety, physical development, and general government.

The amount paid depends on the valuation of a home. Some may see an increase while others might not.

“The median county and HRA tax change for residential parcels is about $39,” Roman Catala said.

All that’s left is for the Olmsted County commissioners to adopt or adjust the final 2024 budget and levy by Dec. 19.