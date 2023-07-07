Olmsted County holds voter registration for formerly incarcerated

(ABC 6 News) – On Friday July 7, the Olmsted County Government Center held voter registration for formerly incarcerated Minnesotans.

This, as part of a statewide event put on by Community Corrections Partners and the League of Women Voters.

In May, Minnesota became the 25th state to ensure felons have the right to vote after serving their sentence.

According to Gov. Tim Walz’s office, this recent legislative session restored voting rights to over 55,000 Minnesotans, something parole officers say is a big deal.

“It’s an opportunity to get people registered to vote so their voice can be heard, something they haven’t been able to do for years,” says Mathias Antony, U.S. Probation Pre-Trial Services Officer for the District of Minnesota. “They can effect legislation which directly impacts their lives. We hope at this point they can get out, get registered, and actually be able to have a voice.”

If you were unable to make it to the registration event, you can register to vote online on the Secretary of State’s website.